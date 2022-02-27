Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT at $209.50

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 747. goeasy has a 1-year low of $94.62 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.28.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

