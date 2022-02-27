Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT at $64.44

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NHYDY stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

