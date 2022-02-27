Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $29.25

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $85,872,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.