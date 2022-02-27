Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT at $23.94

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SMMCF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

