Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $65.72

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.