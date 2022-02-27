Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Target Price at $30.60

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 294,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $410.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

