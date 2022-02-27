Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target at $67.19

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATH. Cleveland Research began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,703 shares of company stock valued at $21,575,845.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $718,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,742 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $32.79 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

