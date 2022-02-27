Brokerages Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT at $495.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of YARIY opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

