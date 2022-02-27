Brokerages Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT at $495.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of YARIY opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.
About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
