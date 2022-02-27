Brokers Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

MTDR opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

