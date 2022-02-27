BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Financial Comparison

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BSQUARE and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 5 2 0 2.13

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $60.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Volatility & Risk

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million 0.71 -$1.89 million ($0.12) -13.67 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.19 $170.10 million $1.53 34.11

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats BSQUARE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

