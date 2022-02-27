Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,166.43 ($29.46).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.88) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,040 ($27.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

BRBY traded up GBX 51.50 ($0.70) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,955.50 ($26.59). 1,564,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,226. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,689.50 ($22.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($30.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,865.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,875.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($25.15) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($452.63).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

