Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 277,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -1.69.
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
