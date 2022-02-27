Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 277,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -1.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after buying an additional 329,730 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.