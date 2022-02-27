Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter valued at $270,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 140.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.86.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,375.63 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,587.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,767.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

