CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 280,273 shares.The stock last traded at $26.05 and had previously closed at $24.99.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

