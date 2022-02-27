Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

