California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,389,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,600 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $51.06 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

