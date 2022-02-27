California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 68.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

NYSE HL opened at $5.87 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

