California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $70.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

