California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 130,805 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

