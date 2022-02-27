Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS.
CLMT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 375,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,579. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
