Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS.

CLMT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 375,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,579. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

