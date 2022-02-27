Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2,088,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $805,000.

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

