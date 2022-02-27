Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raises Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.267 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

