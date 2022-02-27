Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$31.44 and a 52-week high of C$41.56.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.