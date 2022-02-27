Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

CAJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Canon stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

