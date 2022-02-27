Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.
