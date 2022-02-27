Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,720 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $158.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

