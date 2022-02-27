Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 333 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,344 shares of company stock worth $23,661,845 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $623.16 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $645.30 and its 200 day moving average is $655.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

