Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Carbon has a market cap of $1.95 million and $106,488.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.74 or 0.07115670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.52 or 0.99791876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,797,777 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

