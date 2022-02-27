CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.95, but opened at $37.85. CareDx shares last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 7,998 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in CareDx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

