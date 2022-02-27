CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.CarGurus also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $14.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.44. 8,919,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

