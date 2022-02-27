Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $9.09 on Friday, hitting $96.91. 1,326,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.66. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Get Carter's alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.