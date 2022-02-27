Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share.

NYSE:CRI traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

