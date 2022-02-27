Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 580822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Cartier Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.36 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

