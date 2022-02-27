Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.