Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

