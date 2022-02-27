Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP Sells $15,615.48 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $15,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CWST shares. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

