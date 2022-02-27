Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,610,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,267,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Shares of CGAU opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -4.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.04%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

