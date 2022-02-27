Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

