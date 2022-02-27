Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.