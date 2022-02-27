Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,979,000 after acquiring an additional 721,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.