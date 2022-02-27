Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,850 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,044,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 735,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after buying an additional 127,155 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

