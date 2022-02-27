Centiva Capital LP Grows Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Slam were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of SLAM opened at $9.72 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

