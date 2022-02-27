Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
