Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

