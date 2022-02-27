Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,879 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $362.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $229.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

