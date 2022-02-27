Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 996 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average of $208.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

