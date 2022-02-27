Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $20,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.66 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.