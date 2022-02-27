Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

