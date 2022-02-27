Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 173.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $60.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43.

