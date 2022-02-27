Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

ICF opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

