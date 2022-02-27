Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

HRL opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

