Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 540 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $654.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $668.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $446.19 and a 12 month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

